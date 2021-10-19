DC FanDome: The Batman's new trailer shows Robert Pattinson in visceral action set pieces

News about Robert Pattinson's Batman has been scarce ever since the teaser released in last year's iteration of DC FanDome.

We know that Pattinson had to fight against 2020's big bad, Covid-19, but other than that, the trickle of information is pretty much nonexistent.

PHOTO: Video screengrab/YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman gets a new trailer this time round, and what sets this iteration of the character apart from previous ones is the focus on the character's more inexperienced years.

Pattinson's Batman is, in a word, raw.

This Batman isn't poised, fully in control, able to switch between his identities, and wielding his psychological damage as a weapon.

This Batman is a bit unhinged, he lashes out in ways that teeter on the knife's edge, so mentally tense that he may snap at any moment.

In this new trailer, we get hints of that tension in the character. Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, relates to Batman, and the sparks that fly between them feel dangerous but so enticing.

Perhaps The Batman, beyond the gritty, visceral action set pieces, will also speak to the bittersweet universal truth of how youth is wasted on the young.

The movie will be released on March 4, 2022, and it really couldn't come any faster.

In the lead up to this grand reveal, the DC-focused event also showed glimpses of other big-name titles, including Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Erza Miller's standalone The Flash movie, Blue Beetle, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.