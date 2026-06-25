Golden Village gets approval for additional 50 Teochew screenings of Dear You, tickets go on sale from June 29

If you have not got a ticket yet to watch Dear You movie in its original Teochew dialogue, fret not as Golden Village has obtained approval for an additional 50 showings.

The added screenings will play in selected theatres throughout July, the cinema operator said in social media posts on Thursday (June 25).

Tickets for 40 screenings will go on sale at 3pm on Monday (June 29) via Golden Village's online sales channels and at all its physical locations islandwide.

The remaining are "special community screenings" in collaboration with grassroots and community organisations, it added.

Golden Village also thanked the public for their patience and belief in the movie, as well as the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Minister of Digital Development and Information for their support.

"More than just additional screenings, this is a chance to experience a heartfelt story in its original language, carrying the memories, emotions and heritage of generations," it said.

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The good news comes after Golden Village and film distributor Clover Films submitted a request to IMDA to approve more movie sessions on June 22.

IMDA said in a statement on the same day that it is open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings of Dear You, should the distributor wish to apply for them.

The regulator will also "take a more flexible approach" in considering applications for dialect films to be more freely screened in cinemas, it said.

The film has been at the centre of a public discussion on the use of dialects in Singapore and in the media scene, as only a Mandarin-dubbed version had been approved for general release here.

Golden Village had earlier sold out 18 Teochew runs of Dear You, which saw great audience interest.

Some moviegoers who tried to get tickets on the Golden Village website on June 22 found themselves in a virtual queue with an estimated wait time of four hours.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com