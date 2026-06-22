IMDA open to more Teochew screenings of hit movie Dear You, 'encouraged' by growing local interest in dialects

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is receptive to facilitating more Teochew-language screenings of popular Chinese movie Dear You, if the film distributor wishes to apply for more, the industry regulator said on Monday (June 22).

This comes amid public pushbacks for the film to be screened in its original dialect instead of the Mandarin-dubbed version meant for commercial release here, on account of the Government's bilingual policy.

After the 10 premiere showings of Dear You in Teochew sold out, film distributor Clover Films and cinema operator Golden Village announced eight additional runs of the original work on Saturday.

These tickets, which went on sale at 3pm on Monday, were quickly snapped up by eager moviegoers.

When AsiaOne accessed the Golden Village website past 3.40pm, we were placed in a virtual queue and informed that the estimated waiting time was over four hours.

In a statement on Monday evening, IMDA said it welcomes the "broader conversation" prompted by the movie around Chinese dialects and cultural identity in Singapore.

While it stressed the national importance of promoting Mandarin as an official language, the regulator acknowledged the heritage value of dialects and the efforts of various communities in keeping dialects alive.

To screen dialect films in Singapore, distributers must apply to IMDA for approval.

"However, IMDA will take a more flexible approach in considering these applications," it said on Monday, adding that it has supported the current 18 Teochew screenings of Dear You.

"We remain open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings should the distributor wish to apply for them, in response to audience interest."

The authority added that it is "encouraged" by the increasing local interest in dialects.

"We will continue to engage industry and community stakeholders, and keep our approach under review, to support the appreciation and use of dialects in Singapore," it said.

Dear You stars Li Sitong and Wang Yantong, and weaves a multi-generational tale exploring family bonds, sacrifice and the legacy of qiaopi — letters and remittances sent home by overseas Chinese migrants.

Tickets for the Mandarin-dubbed version are still available on the Golden Village website, with the standard price set at $12.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com