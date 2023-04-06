Dee Hsu and daughters lambasted online for displaying 'disgusting' table manners in photos

A series of photos meant to show what regular life at home is like for Taiwanese host Dee Hsu appears to have backfired, to some at least.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday (April 2), Dee wrote about how veteran actress Sylvia Chang had once asked her, "When you take off your microphone and makeup… what do you become?"

Dee's answer to that, apparently lay in three photos she shared, along with the caption, "Yes… like this…"

The photos showed Dee with her two daughters having a relaxed meal in what appears to be their home.

It's clear that the images were completely candid, showing Dee and her daughters engaged in conversation and eating with their feet up on chairs and the dining table in slight disarray — just like in a regular household — or so we thought.

However, it seems the unfiltered look at Dee's home life has irked at least one person — the daughter of the late Taiwanese writer and historian, Li Ao.

Hedy Lee, the eldest daughter of the famed political critic came out guns blazing online, lambasting Dee for her "disgusting" table manners and accusing the star of not bringing up her daughters well.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hedy wrote in Chinese about being on the receiving end of "yet another Taiwanese celebrity, a media personality, public figure with ugly photos of themselves eating".

"This time it's Small S [Dee's nickname], why is her dining etiquette so disgusting? And she's taught her daughters badly as well," wrote Hedy, adding, "If it's this bad at home, [I] can't imagine what it's like outside".

Hedy didn't stop there. She went on to pinpoint 12 aggravations by Dee and her daughters on the etiquette front.

Among her criticisms were how the family they had their feet up on chairs and that "knees should not be resting against the table". "Your posture should be straight, otherwise it's bad for digestion," she wrote.

Besides knocking them for using mobile phones at the dining table, Hedy also pointed out the lack of proper napkins and utensils for sharing plates, and how utensils should not be placed on table mats, nor should soup ladles be on top of lids.

"Don't touch your hair, your face, play with your hands or touch any part of your body while eating," she continued, possibly alluding to photos of Dee touching her and her daughter's face at the table.

Hedy's grouses might not be surprising, given that she's a business English and etiquette instructor according to her LinkedIn profile, but it seems there might be more than meets the eye.

Alluding to where her alliance lies in a biting hashtag left on her post, Hedy remarked: "I believe my Beijing neighbour Wang Xiaofei's dining etiquette is not like the S family's. Beijing people are very particular about this."

Wang Xiaofei happens to be the estranged ex-husband of Dee's older sister, Barbie, with the pair and their families often embroiled in spats online following their divorce.

And the bad blood may run even deeper.

Few may remember that Li Ao was the first-ever guest on Dee's now-cancelled talkshow Mr Con and Ms Csi.

However, Ao later sued Dee for joking on the show that he had a crush on Barbie's then-mother-in-law Zhang Lan. He later dropped the lawsuit after the show agreed to give him more airtime.

But despite the media attention that Hedy's remarks have gathered, it may just be water off the duck's back for Dee.

The motor-mouthed host appears to have garnered plenty of support for her latest post, with many commenters leaving expressing admiration for the authenticity shown in the family photos.

"I love that you're unpretentious," one commenter remarked. "It's not about whether it's beautiful, but it's real," wrote another.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/小S 徐熙娣

