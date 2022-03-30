'Don't go overboard!' Wang Xiaofei lashes out at former sis-in-law Dee Hsu

Not everyone can be happy about a new marriage, especially the bride's ex-husband.

Early this morning (March 30), Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei lashed out at Taiwanese TV host Dee Hsu over the trailer of a new episode of her talkshow Dee Girls Talk.

Responding to the 30-second video on Weibo, Wang wrote: "Really? You guessed it (their romance) a long time ago? When was it? Did you take too much medicine today again?"

Wang was married to Dee's older sister, actress Barbie Hsu, for a decade before they split ways in November 2021.

Earlier this month, Barbie, 45, announced that she married her ex-boyfriend, South Korean singer-DJ Koo Jun-yup.

In the talkshow trailer, Dee, 43, recounted the time she found out Barbie had reconnected with Jun-yup, how Barbie has always occupied a special place in his heart, and that the star-crossed lovers were forced to break up 20 years ago.

A disgruntled Wang, 40, left several comments throughout the day under his Weibo post, reprimanding Dee.

"You (Dee) are the only one bouncing around in glee every day. Are you done?"

"Firstly, I didn't drink. Secondly, my children are in Taipei, I've already compromised a lot. Thirdly, your sister didn't say anything, but why are you showing off every day? For the sake of my kids, don't go overboard!"

He also wrote: "I want the children and I won't allow them to call someone I don't know 'father'. But I've already quarantined myself five times. If I go back there (Taiwan) again, I'm only bringing insults to myself. Hsi-yueh is my flesh and blood, Hsi-lin is my son."

Wang also unfollowed Dee on Weibo.

When approached by the media, Dee responded with a saying from the late Buddhist monk Hong Yi, loosely translated as she will tolerate and resolve the issue.

