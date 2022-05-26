Demi Lovato announces new single Skin of My Teeth

Demi Lovato announced that she will be releasing a new single Skin of My Teeth.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker confirmed social media speculations that she will be releasing her eighth studio album's lead single — which shares its name with the record — despite claiming she was leaving music behind.

After a fan wrote on Twitter: "Skin of My Teeth is the lead according to the streets," it prompted a reply from another that asked: "What street", which caught the attention of the 29-year-old pop star, who joined in, writing: "My street."

Demi previously gushed about being "so proud" of the new music she was creating, claiming it was her "absolute best yet".

She wrote: "Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it. It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today."

Demi continued: "Yesterday I posted a song called Happy Ending and even though I wrote this in an incredibly dark place, I'm so grateful I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place. I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life, my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again."

The new release will be her latest offering since Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

In January, Demi posted a photo of her "funeral for my pop music", with her showing two fingers to the camera.

Later, she said: "It's a new era reminiscent of my first era. I'm ever-evolving, ever-changing. I'd like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle."