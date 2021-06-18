Demi Lovato believes 2018 overdose was due to battle over gender identity

Demi Lovato believes they overdosed in 2018 because they were “ignoring (their) truth” about being non-binary.

The 28-year-old singer came out as non-binary earlier this year, and has now said their battle with their identity was part of the reason they suffered a near-fatal overdose which left them with long-term side effects including brain damage.

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

They said: "I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with. I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be."

But after going to rehab and turning their life around, Demi has now realised the importance of “living your truth and not suppressing yourself”.

They added: "You can only carry on like that for so long before it comes spilling out and manifesting, sometimes negatively, in other ways.”

The Sober hitmaker has launched a new action and sweepstakes campaign with Propeller to benefit numerous LGBTQ charities during Pride Month this June, including the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, and The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness.

Fans who support the Equality Act and participate in the Human Rights Campaign's Count Me In movement will have a chance to earn prizes close to Demi’s heart, including outfits they have worn on tour and TV appearances.

Speaking about the project, Demi said: "This is a crucial moment. In this year alone, we've already seen 36 states introduce bills specifically targeting trans youth. Those who have experienced hate simply for being themselves know the longstanding damage this can have on their lives.

“The Human Rights Campaign's 'Count Me In' movement for trans and non-binary equality asks allies to send a message that you vow to go out of your way to raise awareness and uplift the lives of our trans and non-binary friends and family.

“That you will contact your state legislatures to tell them we won't tolerate any more discrimination. That you will speak out. This campaign from HRC makes it easy to take action. I hope everyone will participate."

And the sweepstake prizes will also include a wellness-themed trip to Joshua Tree, California, which Demi personally curated.

They told People magazine: "My fans know that Joshua Tree in the California desert holds a special place in my heart, so I've put together some of my favourite places and things to do while there.

“You'll get to search for aliens while exploring Joshua Tree National Park, attend a sound bath meditation and spend a night in the Invisible House, where I took my album photos, and have a professional photoshoot of your own."