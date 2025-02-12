Dennis Chew's father dies: 'Just yesterday, I told you I've completed my studies'

Radio DJ-actor Dennis Chew's father has died aged 82.

The 51-year-old posted a tribute on Instagram today (Feb 12): "Dad passed away peacefully this morning around 11.

"You always made sure no one had to worry and left so quietly. You always thought of others first and yourself last."

He added that, when the elder Chew's caregiver had told Dennis of his passing, a small butterfly had flown out of the room.

"Now I understand: When a good person leaves this world, they first transform into a butterfly. And in heaven, god grants them even bigger wings to become an angel."

He continued: "Just yesterday afternoon, I told you that I had completed my studies, and this morning, you left. I know you must feel proud of me. Thank you, Dad."

Dennis was studying for a diploma in Chinese media and communication at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, with his last school day being Feb 11.

In his Instagram post, he thanked his father for giving him his "optimistic personality and that one-of-a-kind sense of humour", and for teaching him how to "live with sincerity". He also thanked the elder Chew for taking him to the cinema to watch a movie for the first time, and for showing him "the beauty of Huangmei opera".

"Dad, thank you for bringing me into this beautiful world," Dennis added. "Rest assured, I'll take good care of myself. I love you. I love you so much."

On top of Dennis, he also leaves behind his wife and daughter.

Fellow celebrities, including Quan Yi Fong, Hong Huifang, Hayley Woo, Jernelle Oh and Patricia Mok, shared their condolences in the comments.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF9lK4Dz5NG[/embed]

'There's no chance for me to bring him overseas anymore'

In an interview with AsiaOne on Feb 10, Dennis shared that he regretted not being able to go on a holiday with his father.

"I have always wanted to bring him on an overseas trip, but he kept rejecting me," he told us then.

He thought it was because the latter felt it was "costly to travel" and "troublesome to have to go and make a passport". Despite Dennis telling him that it was a fast procedure, his father persisted.

"But now he is old, and there's no chance for me to bring him overseas anymore, because he can't walk," he added. "I should have 'forced' him back then. I shouldn't have just let it go when he rejected me.

[[nid:714547]]

"At the time, I should have not given up this opportunity. I should have repeated myself to him, but I didn't then, so that's my regret."

He also wished his whole family could live together some day.

"I don't stay with my parents, but I have always left a room for them," he said. "But they said they probably wouldn't come and stay with me because I have friends over frequently, 'If we stay at your home, we wouldn't be able to sleep'."

Dennis added: "My greatest hope is that one day we would be able to live together. I believe there would definitely be friction and quarrels, but sometimes quarrels cannot be prevented and it is a way for us to get to know each other better.

"I love my family very much but I feel that if we can all live together, I would be very happy."

[[nid:714534]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.