Derrick Hoh sends daughter's name to space with Artemis II: 'I love you right up to the moon and back'

Local singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh sent his daughter Nori's name up to space and back with space mission Artemis II.

The 40-year-old wrote in an Instagram post today (April 13) that knowing how much the three-year-old loves outer space, he registered her name on the Nasa website last year after reading about it online.

He shared: "It felt like a small, quiet thing at the time. Then Shari arrived. And life became a blur of routines shifting, just trying to keep up with everything.

"Somewhere in all that... I forgot. Until yesterday."

Derrick and his non-celebrity wife welcomed their second daughter Shari in February.

In September 2025, Nasa invited the public to 'join' their test flight through their Send Your Name with Artemis II initiative, which allowed registered participants to launch their name aboard the Orion spacecraft and space launch system alongside astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

Artemis II was launched from Florida on April 1 and returned to Earth on April 10.

Participants' names were saved in an SD card, which was then placed inside a plush space mascot, and loaded aboard the spacecraft which went around the moon and back. In return, they can download a boarding pass with their name on it as a collectable.

Derrick added in his post that he only remembered he had registered Nori's name when the cast of Partial Eclipse of The Heart — a play he acted in 2025 — discussed the lunar flyby space mission in their group chat.

"And suddenly, it hit me. I went to look for Nori's ticket. Then I went online and started digging," he wrote.

He added: "Nori Hoh went on a space adventure. It left earth, travelled all the way to the moon, went behind it... and came all the way back home.

"For a brief moment, a part of her was out there. Farther than most of us will ever go. And now it's back."

He also shared that he reads the classic children's book Guess How Much I Love You to Nori every night as he tucks her to bed.

"I lean over, kiss her goodnight and read, 'I love you right up to the moon and back.'

"I used to say it as a feeling. Something you can't measure. But this time... a part of her actually made the trip. I really did that for her. And I almost missed it."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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