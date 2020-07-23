Descendants Of The Sun actor praised for exposing pervert secretly filming woman in cafe

A thief in a drama and a hero in real life.

South Korean actor, Kim Min-seok, known for his supporting role in Descendants Of The Sun, has been praised for catching a suspect who was secretly filming a woman in a cafe.

The 30-year-old told Korean media outlet DongA Ilbo that he was at a cafe in Gangnam, Seoul, on July 19 with his good friend and labelmate, Son Min-ho, when he noticed a man illegally filming a woman's legs.

He immediately alerted the authorities before confronting the man about his actions to prevent him from escaping.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they found that the man had also captured images and videos of other women on his phone.

A source from Kim's side has confirmed the details to the incident to Newsen, saying: "Kim Min Seok was inside a café during his final leave from the military and found someone illegally filming a woman’s body. He caught them and handed them over to the police."

ALSO READ: Descendants of the Sun actor saves drunk man from taking his own life

But Kim didn't want to get all the credit for the good deed, saying that his friend had also helped in apprehending the hidden camera criminal.

He felt bad "because it seems like I'm the only one getting noticed for this. We just did what we had to do. I think anyone who saw that would have done the same thing. I'm a bit embarrassed that the story's become known like this."

After reading the reports, fans have been praising the actor's heroism on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/samiilatelelele/status/1285426718484787201 https://twitter.com/cndskm/status/1285450383779753989

As of July 20, he has been officially discharged of his military duties.

During his time in the army, Kim participated in a campaign alongside D.O. and Xiumin from the boyband EXO to end sexual exploitation on digital platforms.

joanwong@asiaone.com