'To my best friend and soulmate, here's to forever': Desmond Ng to marry longtime girlfriend

Local actor Desmond Ng is tying the knot with his girlfriend host Kanny Theng on Friday (March 28).

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to post his pre-wedding photos with Kanny, writing: "To my best friend and soulmate, here's to forever."

According to media reports, they'll be holding a dinner banquet for almost 100 people including family and friends.

In the latest Just Swipe Lah episode with host Juin Teh, Desmond shared his ideal age to get married used to be 27 but he "didn't expect to turn 38 in a blink".

When asked how long they've been together, Desmond said: "We are so chill that we don't know."

"We did try hard to think about it carefully but we didn't have a final answer. It's roughly been seven to eight years."

He shared he proposed at Yangmingshan National Park in Taiwan on Jan 9 last year because he wanted a "special location with more scenery".

"Then when I watch (my proposal) in the future, I will feel good about it," he added.

He told Juin he had asked Kanny if she was surprised: "She said she was because I'm the kind of person who wouldn't do these kinds of things."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHuzWv_JpuY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

[[nid:716025]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.