'Were you desperate to get proposed to?' Christopher Lee crashes Rebecca Lim's new show and roasts her while dishing out relationship advice

Girls’ talk, baking a wedding cake and visiting a traditional banquet venue — Rebecca Lim had invited her idol, local actress Fann Wong, for all of these and more on her new show With Love, Becks.

In the series, Rebecca — who is currently engaged herself — invites six married female celebrities to discuss marriage, relationships and life in general. Other guests include Xiang Yun, Zoe Tay, Jesseca Liu, Annette Lee and Minister of State Sun Xueling.

But, much like married life itself, two is better than one, so Fann’s husband, actor Christopher Lee, crashed the set.

Almost spitting out her drink in shock, Rebecca, 36, wondered if Christopher had come to visit Fann during lunch.

“I’ve come to give you a surprise!” Christopher, 51, told her, adding to the audience that he would be asking her three questions. “This show is about you getting married, how could I not be involved?”

Rebecca, flustered, replied: “I’m a little starstruck seeing the two of you in front of me right now.”

She added: “To have two of your idols appear in front of you and chat with you like friends, I found it quite unbelievable.”

However, the awe was short-lived as Christopher started ribbing Rebecca right off the bat.

“Were you desperate to get proposed to?” he asked.

When Rebecca denied it, Fann, also 51, cut in, joking: “Don’t lie to us!”

For a short while, seriousness resumed, as Rebecca said that she had wanted to date with the intention of getting married when she met her fiance Matthew Webster, so the prospect of marriage was discussed in advance.

She added: “On some dates, when we were at a nice restaurant, I’d jokingly say, ‘Don’t tell me you’re going to propose now’.”

Christopher didn’t wait a beat to absolutely roast her: “That’s why I said she was desperate!”

Rebecca also wanted to know why she wasn’t invited to Fann and Christopher’s wedding in 2009, when she claimed “the whole of Mediacorp was there.”

Unwittingly to her, she walked right into Christopher’s trap and became the butt of another joke.

“There were people [at Mediacorp] I didn’t like so they weren’t invited,” he said. “You must have been one of them.”

In reality, it was because Fann and Christopher didn’t know Rebecca well enough back then. Rebecca made her showbiz debut in 2006.

There was serious relationship talk too, of course, but never without an undercurrent of humour among the three of them.

Rebecca asked the couple: “Must couples always have common interests?”

Christopher denied the importance, while Fann added: “You don’t need common interests but you need common topics.”

She added: “There are some things the two of us can only share with each other.”

“If I can’t talk about something outside, must I also keep mum at home?” Christopher said. “I must share it with my wife to feel better.”

He agreed that such “gossip” between couples is an important part of any relationship, while Rebecca agreed that her own relationship with Matthew is similar.

She also said that, if she were ever to leave showbiz in the future to focus on her family, she would create a show first to “talk about all the gossip I discuss at home!”

Christopher, thrilled, demanded a draft contract be written up for such a show immediately.

