Did it for 'money and livelihood': Charlie Cho apologises for sending video birthday greeting to Myanmar fraudster

Hong Kong actor Charlie Cho has apologised for sending a birthday greeting to a Myanmar fraudster.

The 73-year-old, best known for acting in Hong Kong's Category III movies in the 1980s and 90s and mainstream films such as Police Story, was among a list of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese celebrities alleged to have sent birthday greetings to Bai Yingcang, son of Burmese politician Bai Xuoqian.

The younger Bai was wanted for running online scams in Kokang, near the Chinese border, and was reportedly killed while trying to flee on Nov 15.

Other celebrities who sent birthday greetings, seen in a viral video, include TVB general manager Eric Tsang, Hong Kong veteran actor Wong Yat-fei, and Chinese veteran actors Du Xudong and Hou Yaohua.

Charlie explained in a video apology that he had returned from overseas last year and received a script from his manager to send birthday greetings in a video clip. He added that he did not know who he was recording the greetings for.

"After reading the script, I felt something was off. I wanted to refuse, but I was told that many stars would also be recording the clip," he added.

Only after the video made its rounds on the internet and created controversy did Charlie realise that he had recorded a birthday greeting for a fraudster, he said.

"I admit that, after I came back, I didn't have a choice because of money and livelihood," Charlie said.

"Please forgive me for my behaviour."

Xudong also shared a video apology and explained that the birthday greeting was shot a long time ago.

The 67-year-old claimed he recorded the video at the request of a friend and did not verify the identity of the Bai family.

He said he blames himself for the oversight, adding: "I will use this as a warning to restrain my words and deeds in the future."

