'I did many perverted things': Mickey Huang reveals depravity in his youth after seemingly admitting to sexual abuse allegations

We've all been young and dumb, but Mickey Huang's youth in retrospect might have him in greater pain than most.

Today (June 19), the 51-year-old Taiwan TV host was accused of forcing a kiss on internet celebrity Zofia more than 10 years ago when she was 17 years old and also taking nude photos of her.

Zofia claimed that when she cried tears of regret and fear, Mickey told her: "You look so beautiful even when you cry."

He has implicitly admitted to these accusations in three separate video clips posted today, which he later deleted.

However, the videos were reposted by netizens on Weibo and in one clip, Mickey revealed that his perversion began at a young age. He did not show his face in the clip, saying: "You probably know who I am just by hearing my voice so I won't show my face. It's too disgraceful."

He added: "I want to share with everyone the somewhat perverted path I've taken growing up… I've constantly thought to myself, 'Why have I become the way I am today?'"

Recalling his past, Mickey revealed that at age 10, he stuck closely to his mother and went out with her to play.

However, in one recollection, his mother had brought her boyfriend along and the couple had intercourse in front of him, even though his parents were still married then.

"Now that I think about it, that was really shocking to me… my father divorced her later on," Mickey said.

He added that he had also found pornography in his father's room when he was young.

With a sigh, he then went on to reveal that in secondary school, he "behaved intimately" with his male friends and at some point wondered if he was homosexual.

He continued: "But I also like girls… I even peeked up my teacher's skirt."

He then shared that he distanced himself from males and started watching adult videos (AV), which included content that was "extremely perverted" and began emulating what he saw.

"Be it peeking at girls…" Mickey alleged, not elaborating in the video. He added that there were some days where he would masturbate three times a day to AVs.

As he grew older, more opportunities for wrongdoings — that his past self was exceptionally enthusiastic about — came up, but he now regrets them in entirety.

"I think even if I apologise now, it's already too late," he said.

After removing his videos, he was reportedly uncontactable and was later found unconscious with self-inflicted injuries. He was hospitalised and is currently in a stable condition.

