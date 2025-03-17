Die-hard Singapore fan recalls serenading Lady Gaga in LA, moving her to tears: 'That moment means the whole world to me'

At the age of 17, he flew to the US in hope of meeting his idol Lady Gaga.

Now 29, Ryan Ling — a die-hard Singapore fan of the superstar — told AsiaOne how he has travelled to 11 cities to see her and hopes to attend her concerts at the National Stadium in May.

"I'm a big Little Monster (Gaga's fandom name), so it's not a want, it's a need. If my friends and I can't get tickets, we'll be rioting," he joked.

Ling, the co-owner of e-store and pop-up store Avant Culture Club which sells vinyl records and limited-edition artiste merchandise, told us he became a fan of Gaga in late 2008 after seeing her Poker Face music video.

"There's just something mesmerising about how she took a fresh, new spin of electro-pop. The whole album The Fame is just incredible," he said.

Ling said he first flew overseas to meet Gaga, who turns 39 later this month, in 2014.

"She had a string of residencies in New York, so my friend Ivan had this crazy idea to fly all the way there. We were only 17 and we didn't know how to get there," he said.

To fund their trip, the two sold mooncakes in a mall.

"It was really a hassle but it was so worth it. The first day we landed, we met her and that was one of the most memorable moments of my life," he recalled, adding Gaga was "so different" in real life.

"She's so sweet and down-to-earth… it was my first time seeing someone that I've looked up to my entire life in the flesh - literally beside me, hearing her voice not through a mic, and being able to tell her how much her music and artistry means to me."

In 2016, he flew to Los Angeles and had a special moment with Gaga after her American Music Awards rehearsals.

"When she came out in a car, she wound down the window. We had the opportunity to sing to her and she cried," he recalled.

"It was quite unexpected to see her as not just Lady Gaga the pop star, but as a vulnerable human being with emotions."

He added they had a short conversation and hugged. "Till today, that moment really means the whole world to me."

'We manifested it hard and it came true'

Earlier this month, Gaga released her new album Mayhem, and Ling and his friend Ivan made another trip to New York for it.

"She was filming Saturday Night Live (SNL) so we got to see her almost every night after the rehearsals. She took the time to greet fans, sign autographs and take pictures," he said, adding it had been a while since he saw her up close.

"To be reunited with her again and celebrate a new album release… It's something I would never trade for anything else."

Before her Singapore concert dates were announced, the two fans had also given Gaga a card "begging" her to come to our little red dot.

"I guess we manifested it hard and it came true. Seeing her in Singapore again is going to be an experience of a lifetime."

Lady Gaga's Lion City Mayhem concerts in Singapore will be held on May 18, 19, 21 and 24. Pre-sales begin March 18 with general sales from March 21. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

