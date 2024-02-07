'Difficult decision to journey on different paths': Chen Yixin and Gavin Teo break up

Local actress Chen Yixin announced her breakup with singer-actor Gavin Teo yesterday (Feb 6).

In an Instagram post, the 23-year-old shared: "After much reflection and deep respect for each other, Gavin and I have made the difficult decision to journey on different paths."

She added that it "wasn't easy" to share the news, knowing there were "expectations about the future" of their relationship when they went public in 2021.

They have been together since 2019.

"But I want this to be a safe space for us and I believe it's important for me to be open and honest about this new journey with you all," she added.

Yixin, the daughter of local actress Xiang Yun and former actor Edmund Chen, thanked her followers for their "love and support for the past five years" and hoped they could "continue to support us as individuals as we navigate this next chapter".

Gavin, 28, has yet to comment on the breakup, though the former couple have unfollowed each other's main Instagram accounts. Yixin still follows Gavin's photography account.

Yixin's Instagram post was met with support by her showbiz pals.

Host-actress Naomi Yeo wrote: "Give you a big big hug when I see you" while actress Fang Rong called Yixin "my whole heart".

"I love you through each chapter, and I'll love you in every next one more! Always with you, love you baby girl," said singer-actress Eleanor Lee.

"Sending love to you both," wrote actress Chantalle Ng.

Others, including Felicia Chin, Kimberly Chia, Xiang Yun and Yixin's brother Chen Xi commented with heart emojis.

