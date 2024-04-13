'It'd be difficult for me to go out again': Richie Jen asks fans not to mention bumping into him in Singapore

Before performing at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) yesterday (April 12), Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen wanted to enjoy his free time in Singapore and took a walk around the tourist attraction.



However, it appeared he couldn't go too far.

In an Instagram post published yesterday, the 57-year-old wrote: "I'm lucky to meet all of you, but please don't tell anyone you met me haha. Otherwise it would be difficult for me to go out again."

In the accompanying video, Richie said he hadn't visited Singapore in a long time.

Realising the day was Hari Raya Puasa, he added he wanted to embrace the festive atmosphere.

Nevertheless, he was advised by a RWS employee who was escorting him around that he shouldn't walk around in areas that were too crowded.

Despite their efforts to lay low, Richie was still spotted by fans who approached him for photos. The affable star could be seen gesturing for them to be discreet while he gamely posed for them.

The video ends with him looking ahead at a big crowd and choosing to "run away quickly".

ALSO READ: Best boss ever? Richie Jen rewards staff with $170k cash on New Year's Day

crystal.tan@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.