Ding Yuxi promises to pay for fans' travel expenses to return home for Chinese New Year

Instead of attending star-studded New Year's Eve parties, Ding Yuxi chose to stay in and it's not because he's a homebody.

The Chinese actor held a five-hour Weibo livestream from home on Dec 31, reeling in 2026 online with his fans. While many were surprised to find that he had no work lined up on the day, Yuxi revealed he chose not to accept any events as he felt bad for his staff and also fans who had to travel long distances for his performances.

The 30-year-old hoped that they could spend the occasion with their family and friends instead.

He said during the livestream: "My staff have been with me for a whole year, putting their friends and family aside every time we have a major gala event. So I thought that now, I should return this precious time to them.

"On this New Year's Eve, I hope that my fans won't have to rush from city to city and queue in the cold weather. I also hope that my staff can have a full holiday to spend with their families."

He added that with this arrangement, fans wouldn't have to fight for tickets and brave the cold to queue outdoors, nor stand all day long without daring to drink water or go to the bathroom.

Furthermore, Yuxi touched their hearts when he announced that he would help to fund six lucky fans' travel expenses back home. "I'll reimburse your travel fees back home for the Lunar New Year, be it plane tickets or train fares."

During the livestream, the Versace ambassador also gifted three fans with bag charms worth at least $350 (S$450) from the luxury label. Fans also requested songs from Yuxi, who challenged himself to craft a rug with a tufting gun and yarn.

Yuxi, who is best known for his roles in Chinese dramas The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020) and Love Game in Eastern Fantasy (2024), will star in upcoming series Escape to Your Heart and Southern Anecdote.

