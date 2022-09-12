Disenchanted trailer marks return of Amy Adams after 15 Years

Happily ever after will soon become happily never after, as the long-awaited sequel to Disney's 2007 fairy tale hit, Enchanted, has finally been revealed.

Making its debut at D23 Expo is the first trailer for the movie, showing Amy Adams' return to form as female protagonist Giselle after 15 years.

Set 10 years after the events of Enchanted, Disenchanted follows Giselle and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) in their married life as Morgan hits her teenage years. Growing disillusioned with city life, Giselle decides to move to a suburban town called Monroeville, hoping to capture the magic of "happily ever after" once again.

Things don't go quite as planned, however, which prompts her to seek aid from Andalasia, only to have a spell gone wrong and turn the entire town into a real-life fairy tale.

An official poster was also revealed alongside the announcement, with Giselle taking front and centre and reunited with the rest of the movie's cast. In it, she appears to be dressed like the princess she is, but with a sinister twist - as seen from the wand in her hand and wicked expression.

Joining Adams and Dempsey in the reunion are Idina Menzel as Nancy, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Pip the chipmunk. Comedian Maya Rudolph (Big Hero 6, The Mitchells vs. the Machines) is a new addition to the main list, donned in an outfit that's nothing short of apt for Malvina Monroe.

Disenchanted is coming to Disney+ on Nov 24 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.