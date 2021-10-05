Disney+ to launch Running Man spin-off in Korea

Disney+ will reportedly launch a spin-off of SBS's hit variety show Running Man after it launches its service in Korea on Nov 12.

According to Korean entertainment news outlet Tenasia, the spin-off show will be titled: Running Man: Playing More than Running.

It will also not star all of the original cast members of the show, with "Nation MC" Yoo Jae-suk not starring in it.

It's also not exactly clear if the show will even be accessible by Disney+ subscribers outside of Korea, as SBS owns the Running Man franchise and streaming rights agreement between the Korean broadcaster and its existing partners (e.g. Viu) are already set in place.

We can only wait for an official announcement from Disney+.

That said, the spin-off of the wildly popular show is expected to generate some much-needed publicity and hopefully the start of more localised content for Disney+ in Korea.

Disney+ already faces immense competition from Netflix, as the latter has entrenched itself as the most popular streaming service for Korean shows and films across Asia - and that's even not even including the current talk of the town, Squid Game.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.