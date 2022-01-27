Disney responds to Peter Dinklage’s Snow White criticism

Guess Peter Dinklage has in fact been loud enough. After calling Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f***ing backwards” in a podcast interview, the studios have responded to clear their name.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” said a Disney spokesperson in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Disney has been known to consult cultural consultants for both their live-action remakes and new animated feature films such as Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon and Moana to name a few.

It makes sense that they would do the same for Snow White, especially after the heavy criticism by the Emmy award-winning actor.

In the interview, Dinklage supported the casting of a Latina actress for the titular character but was baffled by the studios’ plans to bring the harmful portrayal of dwarfs in the 1937 animated film into live-action.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough,” said Dinklage.

Dinklage is not involved with the Disney project. West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler will play the fairest maiden of all and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen.

Disney’s live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will begin production this year. The studio has not yet announced a release date.

