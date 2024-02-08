'Distance and time difference won't be a problem': Hello Kitty chats with Carol Cheng about romance with Dear Daniel

While the kawaii household character Hello Kitty does not have a visible mouth, she is still capable of dishing out her views on marriage and managing a long-distance relationship with long-time boyfriend Dear Daniel.

Hello Kitty, who celebrates her 50th debut anniversary in November this year, spoke to veteran Hong Kong actress-host Carol Cheng recently on the latter's YouTube series The Do Show about her life, family and views on romance.

"Actually, my real name is Kitty White," she told Carol, 66.

Kitty, who was born in London, revealed that she chose to be called Hello Kitty because she wanted to greet everyone she meets.

And while Kitty has the form of a cat, she is actually a girl, according to her management company Sanrio.

When Carol asked Kitty about her dreams, she revealed that she wants to become a "brilliant pianist or poet", and the video cuts to an animated version of the girl playing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on a red piano with two fingers for her family.

Kitty also spoke more about her romantic relationship with childhood-friend-turned-boyfriend Dear Daniel, who was first introduced to the public in 1999.

Carol asked Kitty in what ways she is attracted to Daniel, also known as Daniel Starr.

"To me, Daniel is a caring and considerate person that I really appreciate," she said, after thinking for a moment.

As for her views on marriage, Kitty said that her parents' marriage influenced her perception.

"Whenever I look at my parents, I feel like marriage is dreamy and brimming with love. I am also very grateful to them for creating a home that is filled with love and laughter every day," she shared.

Despite having appeared in multiple wedding costumes in the early 2000s, which led to the infamous McDonald's Hello Kitty toy frenzy, Kitty was still bashful when Carol asked her if she ever thought about marriage.

"That's a secret!" she answered with a giggle.

Carol also asked Kitty about how she managed a long-distance relationship with Daniel as his father is a photographer and they travel frequently.

Kitty said: "Although Daniel often travels, I am excited to hear different stories about his journey around the world when he returns. As long as you are willing, distance and time differences won't be a problem."

On whether she considers herself a "love-struck" person, she chuckled: "I love romance! Seeing others dating and getting married always makes me happy!"

