Divorce 'on hold' with baby on the way for R.chord Hsieh and mistress-turned-wife

Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh is set to become a father.

He made the announcement on social media on Wednesday (March 16). The news is surprising to say the least, considering the public spats between him and his wife of 11 months, Liya.

The couple had previously indicated that they were going through divorce proceedings.

However, all that seems to be water under the bridge with the impending arrival of their baby.

Speaking to Apple Daily Taiwan on the same day, R.chord confirmed the baby news and that the divorce will not be happening.

"We're not divorcing anymore. Liya and I plan to provide our baby with a good environment to grow up in," said the 35-year-old.

He added with a laugh that even if a divorce were to happen, it will have to be when the child has grown up.

R.chord shared that he has accompanied Liya to the gynaecologist for a check-up and that it will be another two months before a heartbeat can be detected.

On social media, he made it clear that he is hoping for a baby girl. He has even come up with some baby names — "Music Hsieh" if it's a girl, and "Rock Hsieh" for a boy.

When asked why he had posted a meme of himself and Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu alongside the announcement, he laughed and said it was a "funny meme".

The image showed R.chord being overtaken by Barbie in a foot race, alluding to the revelation that the latter had remarried three months post-divorce, while he had called for a divorce after 11 months of marriage.

According to Apple Daily Taiwan, R.chord seemed to be in high spirits during a phone interview following the news. The controversial artiste acknowledged that he will have to "be good" from now on, and "be more mature".

"With a child, there's more motivation in my life. I will also write songs for the baby in future."

R.chord is no stranger to controversy, with his relationships and private life constantly making headlines. It included a very public fallout between him and estranged ex-wife Keanna Taiyh over his extra-marital affair with none other than his current wife, Liya. He had also been admitted to a treatment facility for his drug use in 2020.

In 2019, he told Apple Daily Taiwan that he was in a relationship with Liya, and would be divorcing Keanna, who was pregnant at the time. Keanna subsequently suffered a miscarriage, which she attributed to the stress caused by the affair. According to reports, she has taken legal steps to sue R.chord and Liya for the loss.

Just last month, Liya had also accused R.Chord of cheating on her with musician Maxine Chi amid reports of their divorce.

Maxine has vehemently denied the allegations on social media.

