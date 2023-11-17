'Do you believe this s***?' Will Smith considers legal action over rumour of him sleeping with male co-star

Will Smith has been able to "find the funny" in his former assistant claiming he had sex with one of his Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-stars.

The 55-year-old actor's estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted her husband — who is considering legal action over the allegation — admitted it's "unfortunate" but something you need to have a sense of humour to deal with.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club podcast, she said: "You have to because it's absolutely ridiculous. You've just got to laugh about it. And it's unfortunate."

The 52-year-old star — who announced last month she and the actor had been secretly separated for seven years — also revealed his reaction to the reports.

She added: "He was like, 'Do you believe this s***?'"

Earlier this week, Brother Bilaal — who described himself as the actor's former personal assistant — claimed he walked in on Will romping with 58-year-old actor Duane Martin, who appeared in two episodes of the 1990s sitcom that made Will globally famous.

Will's spokesperson has since told TMZ: "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."

ALSO READ: 'It's ridiculous how far it went': Jada Pinkett Smith on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at Oscars