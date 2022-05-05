Doctor Strange 2 smashes Singapore box office records; opens at pre-pandemic levels

Doctor Strange is travelling across the multiverse, and to a new box office high as Marvel Studios' latest chapter in its massively influential Marvel Cinematic Universe has smashed box-office records in Singapore, something not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic started in early 2020.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reunites Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and opened in Singapore yesterday on May 4, with $752,177 in a single day at the local box office.

This marks Singapore's biggest opening day since the pandemic, and something not seen at the local box office since Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The sequel to 2016's smash hit, Doctor Strange, is the first blockbuster opening in local cinemas with full seating capacity, after the easing of safe distancing measures on April 26.

The movie also sees Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, as the heroes travels across the multiverse in an effort to save different realities from collapsing. If you catch it, don't forget that the movie has two post-credits scenes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing in cinemas.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.