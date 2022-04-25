Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness banned in Saudi Arabia due to queer character

Disney and Marvel's next superhero movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, did not make it past Saudi Arabia's censors due to LGBTQ issues.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was banned due to the inclusion of the character America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), who is gay in the comics.

Homosexuality is officially illegal across the Gulf, and films containing anything related to LGBTQ are frequently blocked. Disney's Eternals and West Side Story were also previously banned, the former for Phastos and his relationship with on-screen husband Ben, and the latter for the transgender character Anybodys.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Xochitl Gomez as Miss America. It will be out in theatres on May 4, 2022 (Singapore) and May 6, 2022 (US).

