Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ on June 22

You'll soon be able to dive into the multiverse any time you wish. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will be arriving on Disney+ on June 22, over a month after its theatrical release in May.

It will join the growing library of Marvel films on the streaming service, including recent hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez, the film spans the infinite expanse of the multiverse in glorious fashion, taking viewers into strange new worlds and a few very familiar ones.

The movie has been a hit at the box office, crossing the US$900 million (S$1.2 million) mark globally over the weekend. If you haven't yet gone to the theatres to catch it, you could soon be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

The Sam Raimi-directed film currently holds an average 74 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with overall positive reviews from critics.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.