Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Explainer on new third-eye of Agamotto

Yeah, we know what you're thinking — the Eye of Agamotto has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2016's Doctor Strange, so why is the eye part of something that needs further explanation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Well, in the comics, the Eye of Agamotto refers to the palm-sized amulet Doctor Strange wears on his chest, but inside the amulet sits the actual Eye of Agamotto, the Sorcerer Supreme during the Stone Age, in 1,000,000 BC.

In the MCU, the Eye of Agamotto is the vessel that used to house the Time Stone, before it was destroyed by Thanos.

**Spoilers ahead! Proceed at your own risk!**

So where is the actual Eye, if there really is one?

Well, in the comics, the Eye has mystical properties and is used to find and show 'truth', where it can emit an all-revealing light, grant its user certain mystical perceptions into another's soul, among other things, and when it is used, a 'third eye' appears on the forehead of the user.

So when the third eye popped up on the forehead of Sinister Strange, we assumed that it represents evil and its appearance is a result of Sinister Strange opening and using the demonic Darkhold book.

The thing is, the 'third eye' appears on Doctor Stephen Strange at the end of the movie, as he screams out in pain.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Yes, Doctor Stephen Strange does open and use the Darkhold to dreamwalk across the multiverse, but the Darkhold across the multiverse were supposedly all destroyed at the end of the movie, so any mystical side effects it used to have should be gone.

Hence, we're thinking that the 'third eye' is the Eye of Agamotto. Could it be the Eye that belonged to Sinister Strange and it latched onto Christine Palmer before attaching itself to Doctor Strange? Or could it be that the Eye was always around, and it has somehow manifested itself?

ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2 smashes Singapore box office records; opens at pre-pandemic levels

And if the Eye is a revealer of truth, maybe that's why Doctor Strange was so quick to trust Clea when she revealed herself to be from the Dark Dimension, and he still followed her anyway.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.