Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has 2 post-credits scenes

**Massive spoilers ahead. Do not proceed if you have not watched the show.**

Like all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, there's always a nice treat at the end and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no different.

While it might be a movie that does come a bit out of step in terms of the horror aspect, it's still an enjoyable watch. Though, there's some level of background needed to fully understand the whole impact of the movie. Rewatching WandaVision and Marvel's What If…?, would be a good place to start.

But with the new Doctor Strange movie, the multiverse is truly blown apart and you might be confused with the two post-credits as well.

As part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's gonna be hard to top Nick Fury's entrance at the end of the first Iron Man. However, we do have to give the opportunity for more characters to make their mark.

Clea, played by Charlize Theron, will be playing Doctor Clea Strange, love interest of Doctor Stephen Strange. PHOTO: Twitter/DrStrange

Christine who? By the time we hit the credits we see the introduction of Clea, played by Charlize Theron. In the comics, Doctor Clea Strange is the love interest of Doctor Stephen Strange. She's a wielder of the mystic arts as well and also the heir to the Dark Dimension.

In the post-credits, we see her meet Earth 616's Doctor Strange who is still corrupted by the Darkhold. Clea then opens up a portal to the Dark Dimension as she asks for Doctor Strange's help to save the universe once again. The scene ends with Doctor Strange opening his third eye as they prepare themselves to leap into the portal.

Will we see Dormammu once again? We're pretty sure there's a good chance that will happen.

For the second post-credits, it might be a scene you'd want to skip unless you're a big fan of Bruce Campbell.

I always feel a little strange when I work on a Sam Raimi movie. #multiverse pic.twitter.com/oJy0lmFFYm — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 1, 2022

At this point, we do know that Campbell will be making an appearance in the movie but his role leans more comic relief than anything else.

In the movie, Doctor Strange and America Chavez encounter Campbell as a pizza roll vendor who has a spell cast over him. Unfortunately, the spell has Campbell slapping himself for a good 'three weeks' as a result of him trying to get America Chavez to pay for her food.

In the end, we see the spell finally lifting and Campbell is finally relieved of the torment. He stares directly into the camera and exclaims, "It's Over!"

It's mostly a humorous scene more than anything else.

ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Wong tells 16-year-old Xochitl Gomez it's not okay to accept online hate for her LGBTQ character

This article was first published in Geek Culture.