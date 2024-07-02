Dog whisperer Cesar Millan comes to Singapore for durian, Collin Chee presents feast with different varieties

Dog whisperer Cesar Millan was recently in Singapore once again, and this time for durian.

Local actor Collin Chee, who founded durian company Spikes of Love, took to Instagram today (July 2) to share that he had provided the 54-year-old Mexican-American a spread with different varieties of durians.

“Dog whisperer Cesar Millan whispered with durians, and he loves it,” wrote Collin, 57, on the caption of his post.

In the video Collin uploaded, he said that this meet-up with Cesar was the second in two years.

On the table, around eight varieties of durians could be seen — from the popular Musang King to lesser-known ones like Dong Lai and Kasap Merah. Former actress Cherie Lim could also be seen in the clip.

Collin explained that the “butt” of each piece of flesh contained vitamins and minerals before Cesar took a bite from one.

“This time the introduction was a lot more in-depth. I always have durian, I come to Singapore for durian, but I’ve never been told all these steps, history and knowledge,” said Cesar in the video.

“Each type of durian has its own energy, its own flavour and I had a great night. I think I’m ready to go home.”

Collin remarked that Cesar enjoyed the “wild” durian the most, and the latter joked: “It’s because my girls are wild ones.”

According to Spikes of Loves’ website, a custom durian bundle starts from $300 for five boxes (for four to six pax).

In 2015, Cesar shared in his live show here that Singapore is his “house outside the US”.

“I've been here more often than any other country in the world,” he said then.

[[nid:692055]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.