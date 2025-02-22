Dolly Parton teams up with children's group The Wiggles on unexpected collab

Dolly Parton has teamed up with the iconic children's group The Wiggles on an unexpected collaboration.
The 79-year-old country icon has contributed to the Australian collective's star-studded upcoming album, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!, penning and singing on the track Friends! and featuring on the original tune We Will Always Be Friends.
What's more, Dolly's 1980 classic 9 to 5 has also been reimagined on Counting 1 to 5, in the name of education, while The Wiggles have covered the music legend's 1974 track Love is Like a Butterfly.
Dolly said in a statement: "Well, I just wiggled my way out into the Wiggles' world! I had so much fun being a part of this project, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have."
Anthony Field, the Blue Wiggle, said: "Dolly's music is pure magic.
"Getting to work with her on these songs is a dream come true. We can't wait for families everywhere to sing along and share in the joy."
Red Wiggle Caterina Mete, who has a Dolly tattoo and named one of her daughters after the singer, added: "Getting to work with my absolute musical hero is beyond surreal.
"Dolly has inspired me in so many ways, and I know these songs will bring so much happiness to families everywhere."
Both Friends! and Counting 1 to 5 are available to stream now on all major platforms, with Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! set to land on March 7.
The mammoth 32-song collection features huge country stars, including Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha and Morgan Evans.
Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! Album track list
- Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! (feat. Dasha)
- Counting 1 to 5
- Friends! (feat. Dolly Parton)
- We're the Cowboys
- Friends of Dorothy (feat. Orville Peck)
- Watching the Ponies
- Hats, Boots, Ride!
- Introduction to Let's Ride!
- Let's Ride! (feat. Lainey Wilson)
- Rock-a-Bye Your Bear (feat. MacKenzie Porter)
- Standing in Line (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley)
- Big Red Ute
- Say the Dance, Boots 'N All (feat. Kaylee Bell)
- Cowboys and Cowgirls
- Dorothy Doll (feat. The Wolfe Brothers)
- Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Ute (feat. Morgan Evans)
- We Pack the Ute to Go Camping
- Here Come the Chicken
- Someone Left the Gate Open
- Lachy Sings, Lucky Swings (feat. Lucky Oceans)
- Introduction to It's Tough Being Three Years Old
- It's Tough Being Three Years Old (feat. Jackson Dean)
- Calling All Cows (feat. Morgan Evans)
- Bouncing Balls
- I Love to Have a Dance with Dorothy (feat. Slim Dusty)
- A Country Singer (feat. Travis Collins)
- Pickup Truck Driving
- What Does A Cow Do?
- The Hokey Pokey - Western Style
- We Will Always Be Friends (feat. Dolly Parton)
- Love is Like a Butterfly
- Wabash Cannonball
ALSO READ: Dolly Parton finds it 'amazing' she's related to Miley Cyrus