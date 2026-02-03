Donald Trump blasts Grammy Awards, calls Trevor Noah 'total loser'

Donald Trump has blasted the Grammy Awards and branded host Trevor Noah a "total loser".

The President of the United States has criticised Sunday's ceremony and called out the late night star after he made a joke suggesting Trump was a guest on Jeffrey Epstein's island.

Taking to his own Truth Social platform, he wrote: "The Grammy Awards are the worst, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.

"The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.

"Noah said, incorrectly about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island.

"Wrong! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media. [sic]"

Trump appeared to threaten legal action against Noah if he doesn't retract the joke.

He continued: "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.

"It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty .

"Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!"

"President DJT [sic]."

Noah's joke aimed at the president came after Billie Eilish won Song of the Year at the Grammys for her tarkc Wildflower.

The host quipped: "There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. "That's a Grammy that every artist wants - almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.

"Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton."

made a joke about Nicki's recent show of support for the US President.

The comedian said: "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here."

Trevor's comment prompted applause from the crowd inside the arena. Chrissy Teigen — who attended the ceremony with John Legend, her husband — then gave Trevor a thumbs up, seemingly in support of her absence.

The comedy star then added: "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

Trevor subsequently did an impression of the billionaire businessman, saying: "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki.

"I know they say it's you, but it's me wap, wap, wap. Look at it, baby."

Nicki recently described herself as Trump's "number one fan".

