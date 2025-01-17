Donald Trump to make Stallone, Gibson and Voight his 'special ambassadors' to Hollywood

Donald Trump plans to make Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight his "special ambassadors" to Hollywood.

The president-elect has called on his three long-term supporters to help bring about a new "golden age" for the filmmaking industry and wants them to be his "eyes and ears" in order to advise on how to encourage studios and creatives to keep working in California.

He announced on Truth Social: "It is my honour to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK-BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

It is unclear what specific activities the acting trio would undertake but Braveheart star Mel is up for the job — even though he had no idea about it until Trump's public announcement.

He said in a statement: "I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can."

And the 69-year-old actor — who recently lost his home to the Los Angeles wildfires — jokingly added: "Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador's residence?"

The Mad Max actor publicly endorsed the 78-year-old businessman for president shortly before November's election, while Stallone, 78, introduced the former Apprentice star at Mar-a-Lago for his post-vote victory speech.

The Rocky star described the president elect as the "second George Washington".

He added: "Without him, you can imagine what the world would look like?"

Pearl Harbor actor Jon, 86, has been a vocal supporter of Trump and previously called him the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.

