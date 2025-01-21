Donald Trump says Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone need to be addressed as 'Mr Ambassador'

Donald Trump has declared Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone need to be addressed as "Mr Ambassador" from now on.

He recently announced he was planning to appoint the three actors, who have been staunch supporters of his political campaigning, to be "special envoys" to Hollywood, and at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Washington DC on Sunday (Jan 19), he explained they will receive accompanying honorific titles.

He said on stage towards the end of his speech: "Also with us tonight is a great actor, tremendously talented guy, Jon Voight, who's great, and a friend of mine.

"And Sylvester Stallone is here — great guy. And you know I got Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight to become ambassadors to Hollywood, California, to put it back on track. So they're all ambassadors. You have to refer to them as ambassadors, 'Mr Ambassador'."

Hours before Trump — who was reinaugurated as president on Monday (Jan 20) gave his speech, Jon had addressed the rally himself and told those assembled Trump star will "make America great again, safe again."

He added: "We the people will honour our flag again."

The 86-year-old hailed Trump's re-election as the "greatest win of all time".

He said: "The victory we were all fighting for to save our country, our democracy. I'm so grateful to say that Donald J. Trump is the 47th president of the United States...

"I'm proud to call the president of the United States my friend, our friend; my hero, our hero. A man who never gave up on the American people, and we the people, never gave up on him.

"God bless Donald Trump, and may god watch over him, and may he be sworn into the White House with the blessings of the almighty."

Trump announced the Hollywood trio would get a place in his administration on Truth Social last week.

He wrote: "It is my honour to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.

"They will serve as special envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to foreign countries, back — bigger, better and stronger than ever before!

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like the United States of America itself, the Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Braveheart star Mel — who lost his Malibu home to the wildfires in Los Angeles — admitted he hadn't been aware of the position until Trump made the announcement but he would "heed the call".

He said in a statement: "I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call.

"My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an ambassador's residence?"

And Megalopolis star Jon praised Trump's decision.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I'm old enough to have touched some years of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and I've seen its slow deterioration since. Today, we are in pretty bad shape.

"Very few films are made here now, but we are fortunate to have an incoming President who wants to restore Hollywood to its former glory, and with his help, I feel we can get done."

