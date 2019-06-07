Donations to late actor Aloysius Pang put to charitable causes for children and animals

Aloysius Pang's death sparked an outpouring of public grief, with thousands of members of the public turning up at his wake to pay their respects.
PHOTO: NOONTALK MEDIA / INSTAGRAM
Yip Wai Yee
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The pangolin exhibit at the Night Safari has been adopted in memory of the late actor Aloysius Pang.

It is one of two causes Pang's family said they have contributed to with donations from members of the public following his death in January.

Pang's elder brother Kenny shared this update on his Instagram account on Friday (July 5), noting that Aloysius has "always been passionate about helping needy children and loved animals".

He wrote: "Therefore, we would like to share that we have made donations with your kind contributions to honour and continue his passion.

"Earlier this year, we made a donation to Club Rainbow (Singapore) which provides compassionate services to children with chronic illnesses. This month, we made another donation to Wildlife Reserves Singapore Group - adopting the pangolin exhibit. Both in loving memory of him."

The home-grown actor died at the age of 28 from injuries suffered while on reservist duty in New Zealand. His death sparked an outpouring of public grief, with thousands of members of the public turning up at his wake to pay their respects.

Many people also made donations to him and his family at the time although it is unclear how much was contributed in total.

Among those who commented on Mr Kenny Pang's Instagram post was user @henry_chiew. He wrote: "Deeply moved by the graciousness of your family and in his spirit, to support the needy children with better quality of life, and to support the conservation of the endangered pangolins. He will surely be very happy with your decisions."

More about

Local celebrities singapore zoo donations actors
