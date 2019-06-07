Donations to late actor Aloysius Pang put to charitable causes for children and animals

Aloysius Pang's death sparked an outpouring of public grief, with thousands of members of the public turning up at his wake to pay their respects.

SINGAPORE - The pangolin exhibit at the Night Safari has been adopted in memory of the late actor Aloysius Pang.

It is one of two causes Pang's family said they have contributed to with donations from members of the public following his death in January.

Pang's elder brother Kenny shared this update on his Instagram account on Friday (July 5), noting that Aloysius has "always been passionate about helping needy children and loved animals".

He wrote: "Therefore, we would like to share that we have made donations with your kind contributions to honour and continue his passion.