Donnie Yen's daughter Jasmine performs debut single for the 1st time in Singapore

Her dad is a martial arts movie icon, but Jasmine Yen is forging her path in a different art form — music.

On Sunday (July 30), the 19-year-old, who is the daughter of renowned Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen, performed live for the first time at Singapore's Majulah Music Night.

Signed under Sony Music Entertainment's RCA Records China, Jasmine made her debut on July 28 with the release of her single titled Idk (I Don't Know Why This Isn't Working).

Besides Jasmine, this year's Majulah Music Fest line-up included regional artistes such as Malaysian girl group Dolla and Taiwanese rapper J.Sheon.

Jasmine's mother, model Cissy Wang, attended the performance and took to Instagram to post Stories of Jasmine's set.

"By your third song, everyone was loving your music! Proving your talents and hard work! We love you!" wrote Cissy in one of her Stories.

In a video posted by Cissy, the 42-year-old could be heard laughing as the crowd chanted Jasmine's name.

Donnie, 60, reposted Cissy's posts on his own Instagram Stories.

Jasmine thanked her "very first live audience" on Instagram on Sunday night: "My first-ever live performance and my first time performing my original songs… Wow, my heart is so full from all the love and support, and I am so grateful to have such a warm welcome in Singapore!"

Besides Donnie and Cissy, other celebrities showed their support in Jasmine's comments.

Among them were Hong Kong supermodel Qi Qi, Ron Yuan — Donnie's co-star in the live action movie Mulan (2020) — and local actress Jayley Woo.

Jasmine's debut album will be released on Sep 1.

The focus single, Tbh, will be accompanied by a dance video featuring choreography by top Chinese dance group Kumakidz.

There are eight songs on the album, all of which are written by Jasmine in whole or in part.

