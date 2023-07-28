'You will have trouble topping this on her birthday': Donnie Yen's wife invites legendary musician Paul Anka to sing at star's 60th birthday party in Italy

He recently renewed his wedding vows with his wife Cissy Wang in Italy at the picturesque Lake Como.

Donnie Yen celebrated his 60th birthday at the same location, and his wife took it up a notch by inviting the legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka.

"Thank you to the love of my life Mrs Yen for spending months and months tirelessly planning this amazing party for me, our family and dear friends," wrote Donnie in his Instagram post yesterday (July 27), calling Paul's appearance a 'surprise highlight'.

"I feel so blessed. Everyone danced, laughed, cried and shared the joyous moments of a lifetime!"

Donnie also mentioned that Cissy had arranged for Paul, 81, to rewrite the lyrics of My Way — a hit song he wrote for Frank Sinatra in 1969 — and perform it specially for Donnie.

"I'll take my queue, Donnie, just for you, here's my way, your way," Paul sang with his hand resting on Donnie's shoulder in a serenade.

As the song ended, Donnie put his hand on his chest, clearly touched by the set.

"Happy birthday Donnie! I had the best time at your 60th birthday party in Lake Como, wishing you the best day ever!" said Paul in his post's caption.

In the comments, Donnie thanked Paul and called him a "legend", while Cissy sent the singer advanced birthday greetings.

On Donnie's post, netizens commended Cissy for putting it all together.

"She really put a scene from a movie together for you! That's love right there" said one netizen.

Another remarked that Donnie will have "trouble topping this on her birthday".

