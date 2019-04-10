Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen and his wife Cissy Wang were in Singapore last week to scout for property.
PHOTO: Instagram/Donnie Yen
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui is reportedly seeking to become a Singapore citizen after he moved into a Yishun home.

Now comes news that Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen is eyeing Singapore property, with his trip here last week to scout for good buys.

According to the EdgeProp portal, an agent said the Ip Man star and his wife Cissy Wang checked out The Oliv in Balmoral Road, Bishopsgate Residences, Nouvel 18 in Anderson Road and South Beach Residences in Beach Road.

The couple were said to be willing to consider homes costing $5 million to $10 million.

It is not known if the current pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong prompted Yen to check out the property market here for his family use or investment.

New York-based bank Goldman Sachs this week estimated that investors have diverted up to US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) from Hong Kong to Singapore.

Singapore property developers have targeted buyers in Hong Kong, with a sales event there in September featuring developers like CapitaLand, GuocoLand and Bukit Sembawang Estates.

Hong Kong buyers snapped up 47 and 78 non-landed homes in Singapore in 2018 and 2017 respectively, research from OrangeTee & Tie indicates.

Yen, 56, is known to be a doting husband.

In 2013, he reportedly bought Wang a HK$135 million (S$23.8 million) home in Mount Davis Road, Hong Kong, after renewing their wedding vows.

Then, media reports said Wang was eyeing investments in Hong Kong shops and office buildings but the cooling measures there put paid to that goal.

Recently, Yen posted online his gratitude to his wife after 16 years of marriage. They have two children while he has another son from his first marriage.

Was his Singapore visit linked to yet another intention to reward Wang with property?

Yen has benefited from the box-office success of the Ip Man franchise that started in 2008, with the fourth, and last, instalment slated for a December release.

The franchise tracks the life of the man who trained Bruce Lee.

Yen, who has a role in the upcoming live-action reboot of Mulan, also starred in Hollywood films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (2017).

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
celebrities Private property

TRENDING

Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
&#039;Tough&#039; 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
'Tough' 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
US husband sues wife&#039;s lover - and wins US$750,000
US husband sues wife's lover - and wins US$750,000
Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone

LIFESTYLE

Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly

SERVICES