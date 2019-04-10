Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui is reportedly seeking to become a Singapore citizen after he moved into a Yishun home.

Now comes news that Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen is eyeing Singapore property, with his trip here last week to scout for good buys.

According to the EdgeProp portal, an agent said the Ip Man star and his wife Cissy Wang checked out The Oliv in Balmoral Road, Bishopsgate Residences, Nouvel 18 in Anderson Road and South Beach Residences in Beach Road.

The couple were said to be willing to consider homes costing $5 million to $10 million.

It is not known if the current pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong prompted Yen to check out the property market here for his family use or investment.