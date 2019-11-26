Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie

PHOTO: Weibo
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

In Ip Man 4: The Finale, the martial arts hero portrayed by Donnie Yen travels to America.

On Dec 9, when the actor is in Singapore to promote the film which concludes the successful Ip Man franchise, Yen will head to Our Tampines Hub to meet fans.

The star once played second fiddle to the likes of Jet Li and Jackie Chan.

"As an actor, it is important to have opportunities. You get a good role (and you are the first to play it).

"Of course, luck works to quite a large extent but whether you can seize the opportunity depends on whether you work hard enough," Yen, 56, posted recently.

The first Ip Man movie in 2008 and sequels in 2010 and 2015 cemented Yen's standing in Hong Kong cinema, with the franchise also opening doors for him in Hollywood movies like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and the upcoming Mulan reboot.

The folk at Our Tampines Hub are going all out to make him feel at home, with a display of sets from the previous three Ip Man films and a marathon movie screening.

On Dec 10, Yen is set to be at Shaw Theatres Lido for the gala premiere of Ip Man 4, with the film slated to be released islandwide on Dec 20.

ALSO READ: Donnie Yen confirms Ip Man 4 will be final instalment of series

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

