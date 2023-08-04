'Don't cry please, I will be okay': Malaysian celebrity Chef Wan diagnosed with cancer

He lost his mother to cancer in January.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Aug 3), Malaysian celebrity chef Datuk Redzuan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, revealed that he has been diagnosed with the same illness.

The 65-year-old was told he had lymphoma cancer after undergoing a biopsy, and he explained in his post the procedures he has had and will be going through to fight the disease.

"The doctor said it's probably in the early stage if tomorrow's PET scan is positive. At this stage, the chances of getting cured are 70 to 80 per cent," said Chef Wan, referring to the imaging test that is used to evaluate organ functions.

He will be getting a bone marrow test next Monday as lymphoma cancer can be linked to the bone marrow.

Though he did not specify when, Chef Wan will also have chemotherapy for 13 weeks.

Despite the bad news, he remains positive.

"This is life.... You simply need to take things one day at a time and in a positive way. My daughter and son-in-law broke down hearing this… I said don't cry please, I will be okay. I am not leaving yet!" said Chef Wan.

He also cracked a few jokes after talking about the side effects of chemotherapy.

"I can already start imagining myself in different fabulous wigs after this treatment… It will be so funny right?" he said, naming singers like Elvis Presley and M. Daud Kilau who had iconic hairstyles.

He added that he'll get to experience "Linda Blair's famous vomit scene" from the 1970s film The Exorcist, and "endless diarrhoea".

"I will look bad to look better after that lah," he continued.

Malaysian celebrities like Sharifah Shahirah, Alif Satar and Nigel Ng, and Singaporean influencer Sujimy Mohamad took to the comment section to send their well wishes and support.

"I'm so sorry to hear this news. Full support all the way," commented Nigel, who's better known as his alter ego Uncle Roger.

Alif cheered Chef Wan on: "Fight this! You can do it!"

