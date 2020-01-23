Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend

[UPDATE, Jan 23, 4.30pm]:

An earlier version of this article listed the Chinese movies Vanguard, Detective Chinatown 3, and Jiang Zi Ya: Legend of Deification as opening on Jan 25. They have been removed from this article as the global release dates of these movies have been postponed due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The long weekend is almost here, woohoo! Looking to catch up on the latest movie blockbusters, or just vegetate in front of the screen? Here are some choice selections on what's showing in theatres, on TV and on streaming platforms. And since we are not counting calories during CNY, here are some snacks to munch on.

WHAT TO WATCH ON TV

1) 2020 Super Star

AB6IX will be performing at this year's Super Star. PHOTO: Starhub

It's singalong time! Taiwan's largest annual variety show is back again for the Lunar New Year, with stars splitting into red and white teams and competing against each other in a singing competition. This year, expect to see familiar faces such as Korean boyband AB6IX, Richie Jen, Eric Chou, G.E.M, Tarcy Su, and Wu Bai.

Hub E City (StarHub Ch 825), Jan 24, 7pm

2) Big Brother

If you're looking for a feel-good show, this is it. Donnie Yen shows off his comedic chops in this action-dramedy where he plays solider-turned-teacher Henry Chen, who takes on a ragtag class filled with troubled and unruly students. With a heart of steel and armed with unconventional teaching methods, Henry manages to inspire his students. However, trouble arrives in the form of an opportunistic entrepreneur and his gang, and Henry finds himself banding together with the teachers and students to defend the school.

Channel 8, Jan 26, 7.45pm

3) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

PHOTO: Starhub

Keep the restless kids entertained with the final instalment of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy. Hiccup and his dragon Toothless embark on a quest to find the fabled Hidden World, said to be a sanctuary for dragons. Along the way, they meet the mysterious Light Fury (a new species of dragon) and fight to prevail against their greatest enemy yet — one who threatens both man and dragon. A heartwarming tale of heroism and love, this is one for the kids.

HBO (StarHub Ch 601), Jan 26, 8.15pm

4) She Remembers, He Forgets

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Regrets, we've all had a few, as Frank Sinatra said. A middle-aged woman Gigi (Miriam Yeung), who married her high school love Shing-wah, now feels unfulfilled at work and dissatisfied with her marriage. Suspecting her husband of having an affair and becoming increasingly disgruntled, she attends her high school reunion and finds herself reminiscing about her school days and their mutual friend, Bok-man. The trio were once inseparable 20 years ago but Gigi chose to marry Shing-wah instead. All the memories eventually zero in on one critical incident that changed their lives forever.

Channel 8, Jan 27, 10.30pm

WHAT TO WATCH ON STREAMING PLATFORMS

1) Mayday Life

PHOTO: Netflix Singapore

This is perfect for a home karaoke session. An ambitious project by Taiwanese band Mayday, Mayday Life is a concert-tour-turned-movie that unfolds as five fading superheroes are summoned to save the world from an extraterrestrial enemy that detests sound. Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai makes an appearance, along with Taiwanese singers A-Mei, Jolin Tsai, and Chinese actor Huang Bo.

Streaming on Netflix

2) The Wandering Earth

PHOTO: Netflix Singapore

There's nothing like an apocalyptic flick to make us grateful for the family and friends we have. It's 2061 and a looming collision with Jupiter threatens Earth as humans scramble to find a new star system to inhabit. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance as a few unexpected heroes embark on a perilous journey to save Earth and ensure the survival of mankind. Dubbed "China's first full-scale interstellar spectacular" by The Hollywood Reporter, The Wandering Earth is one apocalyptic film you don't want to miss.

Streaming on Netflix

WHAT TO WATCH AT THE CINEMA

1) Enter the Fat Dragon

Donnie Yen puts on a fat suit to play a policeman who binges on food and piles on the pounds after getting dumped by his fiancee. Nevertheless, he's still agile with his kicks and punches. When the convict he's escorting to Japan suffers a strange sudden death, trouble snowballs. The cast includes Wong Jing, Niki Chow, and Teresa Mo.

Opens Jan 23

2) All's Well End's Well 2020

Raymond Wong returns to his classic comedy franchise as one of the Yau brothers - scammers who make it their mission to punish baddies. A misunderstanding leads them to fellow con artists the Lui sisters, and they join hands to scam a notorious mob boss. Through a myriad of ingenious tricks and disguises, they bring the mobster to justice as romance blossoms swiftly. Julian Cheung, Louis Cheung, and Chrissie Chau co-star.

Opens Jan 25

