'Don't treat her like this': Ex-pop idol defends 'goddess' Joey Wong after she's criticised for looking like 'a normal person'

Former screen goddess Joey Wong may have bowed out of the limelight for close to two decades, but her every move is still the subject of scrutiny — as well as criticism — by netizens.

The 55-year-old Taiwanese got her big break in Hong Kong after her role in Tsui Hark's 1987 movie A Chinese Ghost Story. The film propelled her to the level of superstardom, as she enraptured audiences with her gentle demeanour and ethereal beauty.

After retiring from showbiz in 2004, Joey settled down in Vancouver, Canada, where she's believed to still be residing.

In recent years, she has been subjected to intense criticism by netizens whenever she's spotted out and about.

Her looks, in particular, have been the target of hecklers. They previously commented on her puffy face and speculated that Joey could have gone for plastic surgery, an allegation she had refuted.

Recently, photos showing a casually dressed and bare-faced Joey enjoying a hotpot meal in Canada have once again come under scrutiny, Chinese media reported on Tuesday (April 19).

Joey Wong having a meal at a hotpot restaurant. PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Some netizens picked apart the images, criticising Joey for looking "old", "ugly" and "just like a normal person".

Their tirade raised the hackles of Taiwanese showbiz personality Denny Tsao, 63.

Denny, himself a former '80s pop idol, stepped out in Joey's defence on Tuesday to admonish the keyboard warriors.

He wrote in a post on Facebook: "She has already retired for so many years and has nothing to do with the showbiz industry. She's just living her life. Why do people have to call her old, fat and ugly? What do you all want?"

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

He added that people should just remember Joey fondly, stating, "once a goddess, always a goddess".

Denny continued: "Just let her live her life in peace, can she not be disturbed? At her age, she doesn't need people to treat her like this.

"She has left us a beautiful memory, isn't that great? Everything else is not important, we should just wish her the best."

