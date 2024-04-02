'I don't want to work so hard anymore': Henry Thia leaves Mark Lee's agency for semi-retirement

After entertaining local television fans for more than three decades and being involved in over 150 variety shows, movies, TV dramas and online short films, Singapore actor-comedian Henry Thia is going into semi-retirement.

The announcement was made via a press release on Tuesday (April 2) by Mark Lee's King Kong Media Production, whom the 72-year-old had been contracted to since its establishment in 2017.

According to the release, Henry's contract expired in March and he decided not to renew it after multiple discussions as he hopes to slow down his pace and enjoy semi-retirement.

Henry, also known as 'Hui Ge' said: "I'm getting older, my health isn't as good as before. My eyelids keep twitching and I lack control over my legs. I don't want to work so hard anymore."

The statement added that his three daughters and grandchildren also wanted to see him call it a day soon and enjoy his life.

"Taking this step is not easy. After all, I have been working with Mark for nearly 30 years and he has taken very good care of me," said Henry.

Being semi-retired does not mean he is quitting showbiz. Henry said he remains friendly with Mark, 55, and his agency, and is open to collaborating again when suitable opportunities arise.

He also shared that he would still participate in some acting, commercials and performances as long as they are not too strenuous for him.

[[nid:671097]]

Henry debuted in showbiz in the 1990s and was a regular member of director Jack Neo's comedy sketch show Comedy Nite. Over the years, he has created many iconic characters in the show, such as Lion King and Ms Lim with the signature "Alamak!" catchphrase.

He and Mark also frequently appeared in Jack's films, most notably the Money No Enough franchise, which released its third instalment during Chinese New Year this year.

ALSO READ: 'Ah Hui, have you eaten?' Henry Thia tears up upon hearing late Malaysian actress Lai Meng's voice in recording on radio show

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.