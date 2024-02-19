Henry Thia reveals health condition that 'cannot be completely cured' at 72nd birthday celebration

Henry Thia revealed a health condition he's been having during a Chinese New Year luncheon hosted by Star Live, local director Jack Neo and ex-Mediacorp actor Terence Cao's sales livestream channel, last Saturday (Feb 17).

The veteran actor, who recently starred in the movie Money No Enough 3 with Jack and Mark Lee, told Shin Min Daily News that he has a twitching eyelid.

"It has been around for more than 10 years. The doctor said that because of my advanced age, it cannot be completely cured, unless I go for an operation. My right eyelid will twitch. It's still okay when I am not tired, it twitches more when I am tired," he shared in the report published on Feb 18.

Henry, who celebrates his 72nd birthday on Feb 25, added that to ease the twitching, he has to do eyelid exercises frequently to release tension from his eye muscles. He also shared that, because of his busy schedule recently to promote Money No Enough 3, he had a sore throat and a slight cough.

Jack, 64, also took the opportunity to celebrate Henry's birthday during the event. Henry was invited on stage with a cake presented to him, while attending artistes, including Peter Yu, Jason Oh, Collin Chee, Dawn Yeoh, Cassandra See, Vincent Ng, Tang Miaoling, Tracy Lee and Angela Ang, and hundreds of guests sang a traditional Cantonese birthday song for him.

"I want to thank Henry properly for the good box office records [for Money No Enough 3], a lot of you laughed because of his performance right? Henry, who started off as a calefare (extra actor), never thought he would become such a good actor today," Jack said.

"We always said that he took over Mark Lee and he was still very humble about it, saying, 'I did not take over him. Mark acted really well too'.''

Henry also expressed his appreciation for everyone who has supported him all along.

He shared: "I am really touched. It's good that the movie has done well at the box office."

When a Shin Min reporter asked how Henry would be celebrating his birthday this Sunday, he said that he didn't like to trouble anyone and would just appreciate a simple meal with his family.

Money No Enough 3 topped the Singapore box office chart for three consecutive weekends in Singapore and grossed $1.54 million over the first three days of Chinese New Year. Since its release on Feb 1, it has collected close to $3.35 million, which makes it the top-grossing Asian film in Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two movie-goers also shared on Xiaohongshu that they won the lottery after buying numbers seen in the movie.

The movie, which also stars Xiang Yun and Patricia Mok, is still showing in cinemas now.

