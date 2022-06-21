Don't Worry Be Happy actor Roni dies 2 months after Mak Ho Wai

Local actor Khaironi Salleh, also known as Roni, has passed away.

His colleague, Channel 8 news anchor Evelyn Lam, broke the news on Sunday (June 19) by sharing a Facebook post in memory of him.

She wrote: "I've lost a comrade today. It is heartbreaking. He taught me that to live life, I have to 'Don't worry be happy'. He's always been like that. Wherever he goes, there's always laughter. Roni, farewell and rest in peace."

Roni was best known as a petrol kiosk staff named Ali on the Mediacorp sitcom Don't Worry Be Happy. Prior to his death, Roni worked as a senior cameraman in Mediacorp.

Just two months ago, another Don't Worry Be Happy cast member, former actor Mak Ho Wai, died in Singapore at the age of 76.

According to Hong Kong media, the cause of death was either a heart attack or leukaemia.

ALSO READ: Late actor Kenneth Tsang gathered with old friends, had laksa in Singapore on final trip

aishahm@asiaone.com