Dr. Dre refused to work with his 'heroes' Michael Jackson and Prince

Dr. Dre refused to work with his "heroes" the late Michael Jackson and Prince.

The 58-year-old studio wizard has been offered the chance to work with a whole host of music greats over the years, including the King of Pop and the Prince, and more recently, Stevie Wonder, but he says working with his idols wouldn't be a good idea.

Just recently, pals Dre, Springsteen, 73, and Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, 81, were seen having dinner together at The River Cafe in Hammersmith, England, after The Boss performed at BST Hyde Park.

Speaking to comedy actor Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart show, Dre explained: "They just asked me to work with them and I just was like, 'What the f*** am I going to do with them?'

"Those are my f***ing heroes."

ALSO READ: Dr Dre named world's richest hip-hop artiste after Beats buyout

He went on: "The way I feel about Stevie, Prince, Michael, Bruce Springsteen and all of these amazing artists could change by working with them."

He added: "These are my f***ing heroes…I like the idea of what I grew up listening to and I want to keep it like that. And I don't want to f*** up that idea and that look."

The hip-hop legend is responsible for helping to launch the careers of rappers Eminem and Snoop Dogg and has produced records for The Game, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak.