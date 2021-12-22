Drew Barrymore feels 'vulnerable' on dating apps

The 46-year-old actress has experience of using dating apps, but she admits it's not easy to find love online.

She explained: "I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me 'cause it's just what happens to all us women out there ... No one has connected with me."

"It makes me feel like such a loser. And you're like you know what? It's just hard out there, it's hard out there for everybody. It's hard in person, it's hard on dating apps, it's vulnerable."

However, Drew — who has Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman — insists it's perfectly possible to be happy without having a partner.

She said on The Drew Barrymore Show: "You keep trying, and you fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary. I don't think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring, unexpected time might be in there — but that's all it is."

Drew also insisted she isn't 'desperate' in her search for love.

She quipped: "I am desperate in plenty of areas in my life and dating isn't one of them."

READ MORE: Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart on bringing Princess Diana to life in Spencer