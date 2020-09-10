Drew Barrymore will never get married again

The 45-year-old actress has been married three times - to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016 - and has no intention of tying the knot for a fourth time, because she “never wants to be entwined with someone like that ever again”.

She explained: “Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again! And I also believe people should not say the word ‘never,’ and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married.”

Drew loathes the idea of marriage after enduring three divorces, as she believes it’s far easier to “move on” from a simple breakup than it is to go through the pain of a divorce.

She added: “It’s like I have two options: Cut it - this has not worked - or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever.

You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years.”

And while she won’t be walking down the aisle any time soon, the actress - who has daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, with her third husband Will - is still open to finding love again - but not right now.

She told People magazine: “It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college.

Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I’m open to it; I’m not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life.”