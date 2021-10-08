Dune director Denis Villeneuve down to make a Batman movie

Director Denis Villeneuve, best known for bringing some of the most complex sci-fi books to the big screen such as Dune and Blade Runner 2049, has expressed his interest to direct a Batman movie.

Just a month ago, the auteur called Marvel’s movie-making formula a “cut and paste of other films” in an interview with El Mundo, but it seems like Villeneuve’s dislike for superhero films doesn’t extend to DC.

Particularly, The Dark Knight himself.

PHOTO: Facebook/thedarkknight

Speaking with Happy Sad Confused podcast, Villeneuve denied rumours about working on a Batman project with Warner Bros. He later explained that Batman is a character he can relate to.

“To be honest with you, I sometimes have a very bad memory, but I don’t remember being approached for Batman. I think that I probably knew I’d still be busy doing Dune,” said Villeneuve.

“Batman would be probably the only character that I could relate to,” Villeneuve continued.

“From what I read, like Arkham Asylum, a book like that, I got in contact with when I was an adult. It’s for me, the character that I could connect to.”

Villeneuve is a highly successful and acclaimed director. A director like him helming a Batman project would undoubtedly be welcomed by DC and Batman fans alike.

The last director of Villeneuve’s caliber to direct a Batman movie was Christopher Nolan.

As many fans would know, Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is still regarded as one of the best live-action adaptations of the character.

