Dune hits HBO GO from Nov 4

Dune is moving to the smaller screens.

From Nov 4, 2021, the adaptation of Frank Herbert's popular sci-fi novel of the same name will start streaming on HBO GO.

Set thousands of years in the future, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), the son of beloved, embattled ruler Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and powerful warrior priestess Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), will be given the ultimate test: to conquer his fear when fate — and powerful unseen forces — pull him inexorably to the sands of the remote planet Arrakis.

The movie had an epic start at the international box office, making over US$36.8 million (S$49.6 million) during its opening weekend at the box office. Globally, the film hauled US$220 million.

The news of the film releasing on HBO GO comes after Warner Bros. confirmed a sequel for the sci-fi epic. Director Denis Villeneuve will be directing the sequel too.

"I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two," the filmmaker said.

"It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert's Dune, and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning."

Dune: Part Two is expected to release sometime in 2023. If you've yet to watch Dune on Imax yet, here's your last chance.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.